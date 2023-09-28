Fire officials say a dishwasher is to blame for a house fire in Huntsville.

According to the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department, the fire happened on Stephenson Road 2 at 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 24, due to an electrical malfunction in the appliance.

Officials say the kitchen was severely damaged, but firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. No injuries were reported, as the six occupants and three dogs evacuated after noticing the fire.

They add the home had working smoke alarms and are reminding residents to test their alarms and replace them if they are more than 10 years old.