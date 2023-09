Police are investigating a break-in at a food truck in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, suspects broke into the business on John St. around 3:00 a.m. on Sept. 18. Officials say the suspects entered through a window, damaged property, and stole cash and items.

The business’ total losses are estimated at less than $5,000.

Police ask anyone with information to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.