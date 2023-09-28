The peak of the fall colour season in Muskoka is less than a week away.

Val Hamilton, Executive Director of Muskoka Tourism, says the organization has posted a list of the best places to view the fall colours on its website. Hamilton says they update the post daily to show how close each of the six municipalities in Muskoka are to peak colours.

She estimates peak fall colour viewing will be towards the end of Sept. and the beginning of Oct., however, she says the “golden encore” continues towards the end of the month.

“We speak with local experts in each region,” explains Hamilton on how they determine the level of fall colours in certain areas. She points out it’s certainly not a scientific measurement, but adds the locals know best when it comes to this.

- Advertisement -

“After all these years of all these people loving Muskoka, we’ve really found a lot of great places to view the fall colours that aren’t on the side of the highway or aren’t in Algonquin Park,” she says.

Some of her favourite spots include Lions Lookout, the Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve, both in Huntsville, and the Peninsula Trail in Gravenhurst. Hamilton says the trails at Limberlost “rival Algonquin Park” but are far less busy.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” she says of the views in the area during the fall.