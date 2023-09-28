There will be single-lane restrictions in effect along Santa’s Village Rd. Beaumont Dr., and Wellington St. on Saturday, Sept. 30, for the Muskoka Marathon.

Officials with the District of Muskoka say there will be no full road closures and access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times. They add that event organizers will be going door-to-door leading up to the event with event maps.

The district posted a map of the closures on social media.

On Santa’s Village, lane restrictions will run from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During that time, the road will only be accessible by the westbound lane with one-way access from Muskoka Rd. 118 at Wellington to Golden Beach Rd. The eastbound lane will be closed to give the runners a safe area.

Wellington, near the bridge, will see lane restrictions from 6 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Only southbound traffic will be allowed through. Northbound traffic will be directed east along Ecclestone Dr. or west towards Beaumont Dr.

On Beaumont, lane restrictions will be put in place between 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

It will be open to westbound traffic between Muskoka Rd. 118 at Wellington to Stephens Bay Rd. Officials sayhere will be someone on hand to direct traffic between Stephens Bay and Kirby’s Beach Rd. where two-way traffic begins again.

Throughout the marathon route, officials add there will be volunteers and cones set up to keep participants and vehicles separated.

Since there may be delays, they suggest planning ahead and leaving yourself a lot of time to get to where you need to go.