A person in our region has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says laboratory results have confirmed a human case of the virus in Simcoe County, the first of this year.

Officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes, by using insect repellent and wearing clothes which cover the arms and legs, as they can transmit the virus from infected birds to people.

They add that while most people do not get sick from West Nile if bitten, some can develop severe symptoms including fever, muscle weakness, stiffness, confusion, severe headaches, light-sensitivity, and potentially neurological illness.