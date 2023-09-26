While Huntsville Councillors Scott Morrison and Helena Renwick attended the 1 Million March 4 Children counter-protest, some in the community have called out Mayor Nancy Alcock for not protesting the march alongside them.

“Many of them assumed my silence meant tacit approval of the march,” she said during the town’s Sept. 25 council meeting. Alcock added she received a handful of emails from people she “admires and respects” calling her out for not attending.

“My silence had absolutely nothing to do with support for that particular march,” clarified Alcock.

The 1 Million March 4 Children took place last week at Huntsville High School (HHS) and Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School. Local organizers Perry and Christy Graham said the protest was organized to stand against “gender ideology” being taught in schools.

Days after the event, provincial police told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that no arrests were made and demonstrators were “pretty peaceful.”

The day saw hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters march through the two towns. They walked from HHS to the front steps of Huntsville Town Hall. Morrison and Renwick stood side-by-side with the counter-protesters “As I was told by a number of people, there are those in our community who feel they shouldn’t have been part of it,” said Alcock. “It’s not for them to speak up. I fundamentally disagree with that.”

She said she is fully behind Morrison and Renwick participating in the protest.

“I am, and always have been, committed to promoting an inclusive Huntsville,” finished Alcock.