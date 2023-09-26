The Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) is reminding hunters to do whatever they can to be safe during big game hunting season.

“Hunting season to many people means carrying on traditions and spending time outdoors with family and friends,” says Derek Hebner, OCOA President. “But safety has to be of paramount importance when taking to the field in search of game. You can expect to see Ontario’s Conservation Officers out in the field inspecting hunters and ensuring everyone is hunting safely.”

OCOA officials say to keep A.C.T.S. in mind:

Assume every firearm is loaded

Control the muzzle direction at all times

Trigger finger must be kept off the trigger and out of the trigger guard

See that the firearm is unloaded

Officials add P.R.O.V.E. is another important acronym to remember:

Point the firearm in the safest available direction

Remove all ammunition

Observe the chamber

Verify the feeding path

Examine the bore

“Fall is a beautiful time to enjoy everything that Ontario’s outdoors have to offer but the most important thing is to make it home safe at the end of the day,” says Hebner.