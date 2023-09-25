Subscribe to Local News
Wanted federal offender known to frequent Bracebridge

By Mathew Reisler
Andrew Swan
Photo supplied by: OPP

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking to the public to help find a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. 

According to Detective Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet, Andrew Swan is known to frequent Bracebridge, Barrie, Brampton, Kitchener, and Sault Ste. Marie. 

The 58-year-old is described as 5’8″, 204 lbs., with grey hair, and blue eyes.  

Sermet says Swan is serving a four-year, four-month, and one-day sentence for sexual interference.  

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers. 

