The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking to the public to help find a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

According to Detective Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet, Andrew Swan is known to frequent Bracebridge, Barrie, Brampton, Kitchener, and Sault Ste. Marie.

The 58-year-old is described as 5’8″, 204 lbs., with grey hair, and blue eyes.

Sermet says Swan is serving a four-year, four-month, and one-day sentence for sexual interference.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.