The Rotary Centre for Youth at 131 Wellington St. in Bracebridge will be hosting a free pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until noon.

It’s being hosted by the Rotary Club of Bracebridge as a way to celebrate Community Day. The breakfast is being done in partnership with Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer.

The day is an annual Rotary International initiative that normally happens in the middle of Sept. every year.

“It is important for us to stay connected to the community through initiatives like this,” said Don Smith, Rotary President. “We know some families are struggling, and we want to help by providing a totally free event that everyone can enjoy.”

The Club will be collecting donations at the door for the Manna Food Bank.