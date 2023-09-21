Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsGravenhurst taxi driver charged with sexual assault 
FeaturedNews

Gravenhurst taxi driver charged with sexual assault 

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A Gravenhurst taxi driver is facing sexual assault charges. 

Bracebridge OPP says the detachment received information last month about a sexual assault on an occupant of a taxi on July 28.  

After an investigation, police say they arrested a 57-year-old Gravenhurst resident on Aug. 10, and charged him with sexual assault. The accused had a court date on Tuesday. 

Officials ask anyone with information on this or a similar incident to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

OPP says there is no statute of limitations on sexual offences, and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.  

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News