A Gravenhurst taxi driver is facing sexual assault charges.

Bracebridge OPP says the detachment received information last month about a sexual assault on an occupant of a taxi on July 28.

After an investigation, police say they arrested a 57-year-old Gravenhurst resident on Aug. 10, and charged him with sexual assault. The accused had a court date on Tuesday.

Officials ask anyone with information on this or a similar incident to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

OPP says there is no statute of limitations on sexual offences, and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.