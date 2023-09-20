Provincial funding is helping Canadore College train future machinists.

MPP for Nipissing Vic Fedeli announced $375,000 to boost apprenticeship training at the college on Tuesday.

The money is going towards new Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment.

“This investment will go towards attracting and retaining more students at Canadore College while delivering an essential curriculum on the General Machinist Apprenticeship Program,” said Fedeli. “Our government understands that investments like these will help Ontario’s next generation of apprentices gain the skills and experiences needed to become a successful tradesperson and build Ontario for the future.”

George Burton, Canadore President and Chief Executive Officer, says the college is helping to address the shortage of highly skilled tradespeople in Ontario. “The students in our trades programs graduate with the latest skills and are ready to go to work immediately,” he says. “This funding support will help us to train machinists on the latest CNC equipment.”

The province says to help deliver on its ambitious infrastructure plans – including building 1.5 million homes by 2031 – Ontario will need over 100,000 new skilled trades workers this decade.