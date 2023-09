The Progress Pride sign in front of Huntsville’s Canada Summit Centre has been stolen.

Huntsville OPP says video surveillance shows a person pulling up to the crosswalk where it was located and stealing the sign around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects, and anyone with information can call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.