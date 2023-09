Police seized an unauthorized gun after searching a home in Armour Township.

Almaguin Highlands OPP says on Sept. 15, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on north Pickerel Lake Road and seized a 32-caliber rifle.

A 45-year-old Armour man has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a weapon or ammunition, and breaching a peace bond.

The accused was scheduled for a court date on Sept. 18.