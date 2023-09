Two Gravenhurst men are facing assault charges after an incident at a rooming house.

Bracebridge OPP says around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call from a concerned resident about an assault on a woman.

Officials say they arrested a 31-year-old and 47-year-old for assault. The pair will appear in court on Oct. 31.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.