Two men from Gravenhurst are persons of interest in five break-and-enters that happened in Lennox and Addington.

According to Provincial Constable David Yome, it happened in Napanee and Deseronto on Sept. 13 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The suspects took various amounts of cash and jewelry.

Yome says provincial police believe the same pair is behind similar break and enters in Bracebridge on July 24 and Aug. 10 in Gravenhurst.

Anyone with information about the break-and-enters should call the Lennox and Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.