Louis and Michael Diamandakos of Peterborough and Eugene and Sandy Gelsomino of Nobleton pleaded guilty and were fined a total of $16,000 for hunting violations in Gravenhurst.

Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say on the evening of Nov. 19, 2022, conservation officers were on a foot patrol near Coopers Fall Rd. in Gravenhurst after public complaints the previous year about late-night gunshots.

Officials say officers found Diamandakos driving their all-terrain vehicle “well after legal hunting time” with three harvested and untagged deer, a black bear, and multiple loaded firearms.

According to the officials, the pair had also harvested an antlerless deer earlier in the day without a license.

The Gelsominos were later found and Sandy had a loaded shotgun and didn’t have a firearms license.

An investigation found Eugene Gelsomino had a deer license but it was for a different wildlife management unit than the one he was hunting in.

All four pled guilty to their charges and were fined between $2,500 and $6,000 each.

The case was heard by Justice of the Peace Maryan Hudswell in Bracebridge on July 19, 2023.