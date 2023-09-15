Scarlett Chaloux and the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club in Bracebridge were honoured during the inaugural Lt.-Gov.’s Legacy Day ceremony.

Chaloux was one of the recipients of the James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award for her poem On the Dock.

It’s described by provincial officials as “a whimsical appreciation of the joys of nature, lakes and rivers, and is a welcome reminder that in an age of high-tech toys and distractions, the best diversions are often those born from the natural world.”

“I sit on the dock with the fresh, cold breeze in my hair,” recites Jason Henry, Chair of the award’s Selection Committee. “I dip my bare feet into the cool water as the hot sun shines on my shoulders. The cool water feels refreshing. Something about the buds on the trees. The flowers in bloom, the sun shining, the breeze in my hair, and the birds chirping makes me smile.”

The award is given annually to Indigenous youth in two categories: 12 and under (which Chaloux was nominated for) and those between 13 and 18 years old. There are also three geographic categories: on-reserve (Chaloux), off-reserve, and fly-in community.

Chaloux, one of four winners, receives a citation and a one-time award of $2,500.

Meanwhile, the Muskoka Lawn Bowling Club, based in Bracebridge, was one or two organizations honoured for “their leadership in integrating and providing barrier-free working conditions for people with disabilities.”

They were handed the David C. Onley Award for Leadership in Accessibility.

They receive a certificate and a $5,000 prize.

“Congratulations for being true accessibility champions and shining examples for all Ontario organizations,” said Melissa Thomson, Deputy Minister of the Ministry for Seniors, Accessibility, and Long-Term Care.