Ivan Striez won close to $124,000 after the Aug. 26 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

“I check my tickets weekly at the ticket checker before purchasing new ones,” he said. “When I scanned the ticket, I saw a big number appear, and when I looked again it was gone. I took the ticket to the retailer and the machine froze.”

After reaching out to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the 52-year-old says he found out he had won.

“The first person I told was my good friend, who was very happy for me,” he said.

With his winnings, Striez plans to go on a vacation and invest.

The winning ticket was bought at West Road Convenience on West Rd. in Huntsville.