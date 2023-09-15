Multiple meetings are scheduled for residents to take part in shaping the review of Bracebridge’s Official Plan.

An in-person workshop is happening on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Bracebridge Sportsplex from 4 until 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 until 8 p.m.

Virtual meetings are happening on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4 until 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 until 8 p.m. Those interested need to register to join.

The review, which is being done by the town in consultation with Meridian Planning, will see residents asked for input on the draft vision statement and fundamental principles that will form the foundation of the Official Plan.

- Advertisement -

According to town officials, the sessions will involve brief presentations on key issues and existing conditions in Bracebridge before participants take part in small group discussions.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to long-term economic growth and development and supporting our vibrant community.,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “Our Official Plan provides the framework for future decision-making and important policy to protect the town’s natural, heritage and cultural resources and guides how development should occur. I encourage everyone to participate in a visioning workshop to ensure their voices are heard to help shape the future of Bracebridge.”

Bracebridge’s current Official Plan was adopted in 2013. The province requires the plan to be updated at least 10 years after it was put into action.

According to town officials, the plan sets out a community’s vision and goals for the future while ensuring how the area grows is consistent with the town’s values and priorities.