Huntsville’s community-owned junior hockey team is back on the ice on Friday.

The Huntsville Junior C Otters will kick off their regular season at 7:30 p.m. with a Summit Centre home game versus the Innisfil Spartans.

Kelly Farnsworth with the team says the Otters had a strong showing against the Spartans both last season and in this year’s exhibition match.

“The team’s looking great—we have a large number of vets returning, and we have a great group of rookies coming in,” says Farnsworth. “Lots of local players that have come back and a few new ones, some from other centres as well.”

Farnsworth says the team’s been hard at work preparing for the puck drop, with prospects work in June, “extensive” main camps in August, and some pre-season games. “Things are looking good for the Otters,” she says.

She adds they’ll be selling season passes and bundle tickets at the game, and invites everyone to drop in to show their support.

“We’ve got a great group of boys out there,” says Farnsworth. “It’s a great way to spend your Friday night, get out and see some other people in the community that you know. We would invite you to come out and take in some exciting hockey.”