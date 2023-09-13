Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst will be playing host to Show Ski Canada’s freestyle ski jumping extravaganza this weekend.

The event, which is free to attend, is happening from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to Show Ski Canada on Instagram, this will be their inaugural freestyle jump competition.

“Freestyle jumping has seen great growth in the last few years,” they wrote in a May post announcing the competition. “With a new pro tour circulating the [United States], it’s the perfect opportunity to grow the sport in Canada.”