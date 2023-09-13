Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsShow Ski Canada gliding into Gravenhurst for weekend event
News

Show Ski Canada gliding into Gravenhurst for weekend event

By Mathew Reisler
Gull Lake Rotary Park barge stage
The barge at Gull Lake Rotary Park (Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd. staff)

Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst will be playing host to Show Ski Canada’s freestyle ski jumping extravaganza this weekend. 

The event, which is free to attend, is happening from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.  

According to Show Ski Canada on Instagram, this will be their inaugural freestyle jump competition.  

“Freestyle jumping has seen great growth in the last few years,” they wrote in a May post announcing the competition. “With a new pro tour circulating the [United States], it’s the perfect opportunity to grow the sport in Canada.” 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News