The fall colours are coming out, and that means there’s high demand to visit Algonquin Park.

Ontario Parks spokesperson Lindsay Davidson says the provincial park, hailed for its beautiful scenery, often reaches capacity in the fall.

He says, to avoid disappointment of being turned away at the park, people should book a day-use parking permit in advance. Permits are available online up to five days in advance, at www.reservations.ontarioparks.com.

Davidson adds fall is also a busy time for camping. He says most weekend spots have been booked, but you have a better chance of booking for a weekday.

He says capacity at the park must be managed “to balance the ecological integrity of the park.”

**Written by Stephen Petrick