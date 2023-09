Daniel was last seen in Gravenhurst on Aug. 12, 2023.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) described the 38-year-old as 5’6″, 125 lbs., with short black hair in a social media post. He may be driving a tan-coloured minivan with Ontario license plate CKXC268.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.