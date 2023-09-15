Starting at 7 a.m. on Sept. 18, an entrance and an exit of the Taylor Rd. roundabout in Bracebridge will be temporarily closed.

The exit at Taylor and Pine St. will be closed. The other three exits will still be open.

The district posted on X (formerly Twitter) explaining where the closure will be.

Officials with the District of Muskoka explain the work will see underground infrastructure installed for a nearby hotel that’s being built. They expect the work will continue until the end of the week so they suggest planning ahead if you need to drive through that area.

Detour signage will be in place.