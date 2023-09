Monica Ln. and Gray Rd. will be temporarily closed on Saturday for the Bracebridge Fall Fair and Horse Show.

All of Monica and Gray from Monica to the north entrance of J.D. Land Park will be shut down from 12:30 to 1 p.m. According to officials with the Town of Bracebridge, only pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

They explain the area is being used as the staging area for the fair’s parade.