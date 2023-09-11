The District of Muskoka is replacing residents’ water meters.

Before the end of 2024, you might get a notice in the mail that your water meter needs to be replaced and be asked to schedule an appointment.

According to District officials, some meters are nearing the end of their 15 to 20 year lifespan. They add the new units can be read remotely, which will help the district’s planning and response capabilities.

Officials say installations take about 30 minutes and will be done for free by Wamco Municipal Products, adding legitimate technicians will never ask property owners for payment.