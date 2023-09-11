Huntsville OPP is asking to speak with a boater who potentially saved the lives of two canoers.

Officials say around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, the detachment got a call about two people in need of rescue after capsizing their canoe. However, they believe an unknown boater rescued the pair and returned them to shore on the river between Fairy Lake and Lake Vernon.

The OPP is asking that boater to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.