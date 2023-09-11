Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsOPP looking for boater believed to have saved two canoers 
FeaturedNews

OPP looking for boater believed to have saved two canoers 

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Huntsville OPP is asking to speak with a boater who potentially saved the lives of two canoers. 

Officials say around 8:25 p.m. Saturday, the detachment got a call about two people in need of rescue after capsizing their canoe. However, they believe an unknown boater rescued the pair and returned them to shore on the river between Fairy Lake and Lake Vernon. 

The OPP is asking that boater to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122, as well as anyone who witnessed the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News