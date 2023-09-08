It’s another deferral for River Mill Park’s permanent washrooms.

At Thursday’s special council meeting, Huntsville councillors voted to bump the decision on where to install the facility to its next meeting. That’s to give town staff time to discuss with the District of Muskoka about the district-owned water and sewer infrastructure underneath some of the proposed locations, which may need to be re-routed.

Staff had presented a range of potential install locations– all options costing upwards of $200,000– with the cheapest being on top of district utilities. In July council had approved increasing the budget to $330,000, up from initial estimates of $60,000, with staff asked to find cost savings where possible.

The facility itself has already been purchased, thanks to a $300,000 donation from a resident, and is awaiting delivery and installation. The prospect of selling the washroom facility and reimbursing the donor was floated this week but was shot down by councillors.

In the end, councillors unanimously voted to postpone the decision, as well as any necessary budget changes, to its meeting at the end of September.