United Way Simcoe Muskoka has opened grant applications for youth-led community projects.

People aged 15 to 30 can apply for up to $5,000 for small-scale projects in the District of Muskoka, Simcoe County, or Blue Mountains. Around $100,000 is available.

According to the organization, potential projects could involve poverty reduction, inclusivity, and the environment, among other issues. Officials say applicants will need to find a partner organization to oversee the funding, and present their idea on Nov. 8.

“Youth United encourages young people to get involved and address issues that are important to them,” says Chief Executive and Philanthropy Officer Brian Shelley. “We are thrilled to provide youth with the funds to make a difference in their community.”

The organization is also looking for Youth Council members to help decide who gets the funding. More information is available at https://uwsimcoemuskoka.ca/youth_united/.