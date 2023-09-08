The 25-year-old playground equipment at Jaspen Park in Muskoka Lakes is due to be replaced and the township wants feedback before they tear it down.

Township officials say the equipment doesn’t meet the current standards for accessibility and age-appropriate play, so it’s time for it to be replaced.

A four-question survey has been posted on EngageMuskokaLakes to get feedback on what residents want to see featured in the new playground.

It will be available to fill out until Oct. 6.

- Advertisement -

They explain they want to incorporate nature and the natural elements of the area into the new playground with structures like tree toppers, log hops, flowers, and climbing rocks. The natural colours of brown and green are also heavily incorporated into the design.

The park is also proposed to include seven sensory items, six climbing features, three slides, a multi-person swing set, a sound unit, a spin cup, and a transfer station.

During the township’s Aug. 16 council meeting, they agreed to bring in New World Park Solutions, a playground designer based in Bradford, Ont., to complete the project. They budgeted $136,606 to get the work done.

According to EngageMuskokaLakes, it’s expected the new playground will be installed by the spring of 2024.