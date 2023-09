Starting on Monday, Sept. 11, Laycox Rd. in Gravenhurst will be closed for four days.

Officials with the Town of Gravenhurst say crews will be replacing a culvert.

Access to properties in the area will be maintained and emergency vehicles will be able to reach all areas at all times.

Also, workers will be able to assist students who are trying to get on their bus to get to school in the morning and get off in the afternoon.