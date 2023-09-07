More time is available for businesses and property owners interested in applying for the Town of Gravenhurst’s Community Improvement Program and more money is up for grabs, too.

The deadline to submit an application has been pushed back to Dec. 15, 2023, for businesses and property owners in Gravenhurst’s urban area.

There are a multitude of different categories that can be applied for, including multiple building improvement grants, ones to beautify patios, and improve signage.

The programs offer to cover up to 50 percent of the costs up to a certain amount.

All projects have to be finished by Oct. 31, 2024.

“These changes will help the Community Grants Committee review applications more effectively and allow for better promotion of the town’s grant programs,” said Amy Taylor, Manager of Economic Development. “Updating the grant categories will better support improvement projects within the community, strengthening the impact of the program.”

According to town officials, since the program was created in 2012, more than $600,000 in grant money has been dished out which has leveraged almost $11 million in local investment.

Anyone interested in submitting an application should set up a meeting with Nicole Hilton, Economic Development Coordinator, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 705-687-3414 ext. 2265.