About 6,000 Hydro customers are still without power after Wednesday’s thunderstorms.

Hydro One’s Bianca Teixeira says many power lines were downed by the storm. With many individual outages, including 37 in Bracebridge alone, she says that makes it hard to give a specific restoration time.

“The outage map is a great tool to have, especially if your power is already out and you can check it on your phone,” says Teixeira. “It updates every 10 minutes and can provide a lot of information about restoration times for your specific area.”

Teixeira says crews are still assessing damage, but current estimates show restoration for most customers by Thursday evening with some remote areas without power until Friday afternoon.

“Our number one thing is always safety,” adds Teixeira. “If anyone is out and they spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back and report it to 911 or directly to Hydro One.”

That phone number is 1-800-434-1235, and the outage map can be found here.