Two drivers are in the hospital after a serious collision on Highway 60 in Huntsville.

That’s according to Huntsville OPP officials, who say a 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre while a 32-year-old woman suffered minor ones and was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, the collision was between two SUVs on the highway near Fairyview Drive around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.