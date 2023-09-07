Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Two in hospital after Highway 60 collision 

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

Two drivers are in the hospital after a serious collision on Highway 60 in Huntsville. 

That’s according to Huntsville OPP officials, who say a 40-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre while a 32-year-old woman suffered minor ones and was taken to a local hospital.  

According to police, the collision was between two SUVs on the highway near Fairyview Drive around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

