The Coulson Family Bracebridge Library is preparing to move from its 8,700 sq. ft. space on Manitoba St. to one that’s 22,000 sq. ft. in the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC).

With that move set to happen in the summer of 2024, Crystal Bergstrome, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Librarian, says more staff will be needed.

“The increase in size of the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library includes a variety of more specialized spaces for programming, services and resources that require staff support,” writes Bergstrome in a Sept. 5 report to Bracebridge’s General Committee. “The magnitude of the facility size increase and associated program and service increases highlights the necessity of adjusting staffing levels to adequately support the expanded facility.”

The new positions are a mix of full and part-time opportunities with a few related to the new features of the future library. All are expected by April 2024.

“A large area of excitement for the library and community with the move to the new Coulson Family Bracebridge Library is the inclusion of a makerspace and recording studio – a first in Muskoka,” explains Bergstrome.

Ashleigh Whipp, Community Engagement Coordinator, will see her title changed to Manager of Community Engagement and Programming, while Sarah MacNeal, Technical Service Coordinator, will be Manager of Technical Services once the MLCC opens.

Mayor Rick Maloney says as the library enters the “21st century of library services” it will be offering a “plethora” of new programming to go along with the larger space. “That has to be supported,” he continues.

He called the library a “generational project” that will need support from council and its new staff members for it to succeed.

The report from Bergstrome was only received by committee for information. However, they agreed to bring up the topic of potentially funding the new positions during deliberations for the 2024 budget.