The Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) says there has been another act of vandalism at Monck Public School in Bracebridge.

According to Carolynne Bull, Manager of Communications Services for TLDSB, it’s the same mural that was defaced in June. “This mural was initiated by the students to beautify their outdoor space,” she says.

Bull asks anyone with information about what happened to call the Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The shed was painted with rainbow colours earlier this year.

“Not only are acts of vandalism hurtful to our students, staff, and wider community, it is disrespectful and a crime,” says Bull. “In situations such as these, we are fortunate that the school community comes together to support one another but it is also a time to remind everyone that graffiti on school property is illegal and there are many other ways to express oneself.”

Bull says TLDSB is working closely with the OPP and there will be increased surveillance in the area.

Nearby Macaulay Public School has also dealt with vandalism recently with multiple offensive slogans spray painted on the side of the school last month.