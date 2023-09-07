The Muskoka Fall Classic is happening on Saturday at Gull Lake Rotary Park in Gravenhurst.

The one-day event is free to watch and has been hosted by the Georgian Bay Rowing Club since 2012. It runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Officials with the Town of Gravenhurst say residents should be aware Bethune Dr. S. and the other areas surrounding the park will be busier than usual.

Also, a little further down the street, Winewood Ave. E. remains temporarily closed between Muskoka Beach Rd. and Muskoka Rd. N. plus at First St. between Elder St. and Winewood. That closure is expected to remain for at least another month.

The event sees rowers compete one-on-one in time trial races – also known as a head race – along a three-kilometre course.