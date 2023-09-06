Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is rolling out a new online service for people to access their medical information.

Officials say the MyChart platform offers patients 24/7 access to their medical records, visit history, and some test results, as well as the ability to update and share information with providers.

“MyChart was developed by Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and is used by more than 40 hospitals across Ontario where thousands of patients are using MyChart to remotely access their personal health information,” says MAHC President and CEO Cheryl Harrison. “Patients are key stakeholders in the delivery of care, and this new digital service empowers them to contribute to and manage their health through easy access to their own personal health information.”

Harrison adds that it will also make it easier for seasonal residents and visitors to bring their treatment information from Muskoka to wherever they live.

Those 16 and older can sign up for a MyChart account at MAHC’s website or in-person the next time they visit the hospital. Officials add the service will soon be rolled out to other health care providers in the region, such as the Algonquin Family Health Team and Cottage Country Family Health Team.