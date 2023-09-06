There is now an option for Bracebridge residents to submit a permit application or a customer service request on any day or at any time.

On Sept. 5, the town launched a new online permit and service request form.

Available on the town’s website, residents can request permits for driveway entrances, McVittie Island docking, oversized or overweight loads, roadway occupancy, Silver Bridge banner requests, and site alterations.

“The Town of Bracebridge is committed to continuous improvement and modernization,” says Mayor Rick Maloney. “The addition of new online permit and service request form gives individuals the ability to submit their requests at all hours of the day. This streamlined process will also greatly benefit our dedicated public works team by giving them even more resources to provide an enhanced customer service experience.”

Permits are also available by emailing [email protected] or calling 705-645-5264 ext. 3650.