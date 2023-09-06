The Township of Lake of Bays is warning residents that staff has been told wolves or coyotes have been spotted rummaging around town.

Chris Collings, By-law Officer, says the Eastern Wolf is known to live in the Finlayson, Franklin, and Sinclair wards.

He explains it’s hard to pick the Eastern Wolf out from other species, which is why it’s a protected species in Ontario. Collings says that means no one is allowed to hunt or trap wolves or coyotes in the areas where the Eastern Wolf is known to roam.

He says the province has a handful of tips to avoid unwanted wildlife meetings:

Keep dogs inside at night.

Clean up after your dog. Coyotes are attracted to dog feces.

Always keep you, your family, and pets a safe distance away from wildlife.

Do not feed wildlife or touch wildlife droppings.

Spay and neuter your dogs. Coyotes are attracted to, and can mate with, domestic dogs that have not been spayed or neutered.

Keep pet food indoors.

Do not let your dogs roam away from your property.

Fence your property with a two-metre-high fence that extends at least 20 centimetres underground.

Leave orphaned wild animals alone.

Do not approach or touch a sick or dead animal.

Collings says if a coyote is spotted in Lake of Bays, it should be reported to Coyote Watch Canada.