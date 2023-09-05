Provincial authorities have given the all-clear on a sewage spill in Gravenhurst last week.

Jennifer Hall with the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks says Thursday’s sewage spill on Gull Lake did not impact the water quality, or local plants and animals.

Hall says a private sewage pump failed, causing a backup that leaked sewage waste onto the water near Pinedale Lane. She adds the property owner turned on a second pump to clear the waste, and a sewage waste hauler was then called in to fix the pump and clean the spill.

According to Hall, ministry staff attending the site determined there were not “any visible signs of sewage release into the natural environment” on the lake or nearby creek, and the spill was successfully contained to the pumphouse.