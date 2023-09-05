Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsBody recovered from Harp Lake near Lake of Bays
FeaturedNews

Body recovered from Harp Lake near Lake of Bays

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

The body of a deceased paddleboarder was pulled from the water on Harp Lake near Lake of Bays. 

Provincial Const. Brett Boniface says on Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m., officers with the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called about a man, later identified as a 65-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., who had fallen off his paddleboard and didn’t resurface.  

Police, firefighters with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, and Muskoka Paramedics were dispatched to find the man. He was found at 7:30 p.m. thanks to support from the provincial police’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News