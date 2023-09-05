The body of a deceased paddleboarder was pulled from the water on Harp Lake near Lake of Bays.

Provincial Const. Brett Boniface says on Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m., officers with the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called about a man, later identified as a 65-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., who had fallen off his paddleboard and didn’t resurface.

Police, firefighters with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, and Muskoka Paramedics were dispatched to find the man. He was found at 7:30 p.m. thanks to support from the provincial police’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.