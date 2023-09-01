Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to keep an eye out as school buses return to the roads.

Police remind that motorists must stop for school buses when their red safety lights and stop arms are activated, whether you’re behind the bus or in the opposing lane. The only exception, they add, is for opposing traffic on divided highways with a median.

Officials say failing to stop for a school bus carries penalties of six demerit points and hundreds of dollars in fines for a first offence, and thousands of dollars for repeat offences.

The OPP is also encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the rules of the road when walking or cycling to school, as students may be excited about the new school year and forget some safety rules.

According to officials, officers will be increasing traffic enforcement in some areas during the first few weeks of school.