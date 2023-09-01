As of Friday, Bracebridge’s transit services are operated fully by HammondBus.com, formerly Hammond Transportation.

That means Hammond will handle all customer service, fares, and service delivery for Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility. The company can be contacted at 705-645-8444.

Riders can still buy their transit cards at the Bracebridge Sportsplex, municipal office, and library.

“Providing an effective transit service helps improve community health, economic development, and environmental stewardship, all of which align with our term of Council priorities,” says Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney. “This multi-year partnership with Hammond Transportation Ltd. will ensure we can continue to provide the reliable transit service our community relies on and deliver on our long-term business plan priorities and vision for transit in Bracebridge.”

Bracebridge council had approved a new five-year contract with Hammond last month.