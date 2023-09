In the last round of beach water testing of the year, no swimming advisories are in effect at Muskoka’s beaches.

However, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit warns of blue-green algae blooms in Gravenhurst’s Bass Lake, Muskoka Lakes’ Three Mile Lake, and Stewart Lake in Georgian Bay Township.

Officials say to avoid swimming, drinking, or otherwise using the affected water.

The health unit tests beach water in the region every summer between June and Labour Day long weekend.