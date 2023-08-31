The Grandview Golf Club in Huntsville will play host to “The Scotty.”

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison came up with the idea as a way to raise money for Community Living Huntsville, Mind-Aid Muskoka, and the Stan Darling Memorial Environmental Fund.

Anyone wanting to register for the tournament needs to go to TheScotty.ca. The tournament tees off on Sept. 14.

“We’re finally able to do it,” says Aitchison. He previously held charity golf tournaments during his two terms as mayor of Huntsville.

As the Shadow Minister for Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Aitchison says he understands the importance of Community Living and Mind-Aid in creating and maintaining a healthy community.

“They do incredible work to create inclusion in our communities and make sure people are part of our community,” he says of Community Living.

Suzanne Willett, Executive Director of Community Living, says the biggest challenge they’re facing now is bringing everyone back into the community after being isolated for so long. “We’re an organization that promotes inclusion and the people that we support have a difficult time being accepted in the community on the best of days,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Aitchison acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought mental health to the forefront. “The mental health systems that we have in this country are hard to navigate,” he says.

He calls the work Mind-Aid does to build bridges “miraculous.”

Jody North, Executive Director of Mind Aid, says the pandemic only made issues many were dealing with worse by forcing them to be isolated and causing some existing supports to become overburdened and difficult to access. “There were and still are a lot of pressures,” she says.

“Now is the time for us all to work together. It truly takes a village to raise our young people healthy and strong and with these extra challenges we need to pull together stronger than ever.”

The Stan Darling Environmental Education Fund is in honour of long-time Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Stan Darling. He represented the riding from 1972 until 1993. He passed away in 2004 at the age of 92.

Aitchison explains the fund gives a scholarship to a graduating student at each of the six high schools in the riding who are pursuing a post-secondary education with a focus on environmental studies, so long as they’re going to a Canadian college or university.

Aitchison says the plan is to continue the tournament at other ClubLink courses in the area like Rocky Crest Golf Club in MacTier and The Lake Joseph Club in Port Carling.