A silver commercial barge on an orange boat trailer was stolen from a property on Cairns Cres. in Huntsville on Wednesday.

Provincial Const. Brett McCulloch says around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 30, the Huntsville detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received reports about the pair of stolen items. It’s believed they were stolen sometime between Aug. 1 and 20.

The boat and trailer are valued at around $7,000.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.