A 64-year-old Huntsville man has been charged for a sexual assault that happened in 1981.

Police say the accused was arrested on Aug. 4 on three charges of Indecent Assault on Female, after the incident was reported on July 25. He will appear in a Bracebridge court on Sept. 26.

Huntsville OPP is asking anyone with information on this or a similar incident to call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Officials add if you do not want to make a report to police or need time and support to make that decision, they have partnered with many other agencies that can help.

“Ontario 211 provides information on and referrals to Ontario’s community, social, health-related and government services. Simply call 2-1-1 or visit 211ontario.ca for more information,” they share. “You can also find local resources and support by searching your location on the Victim Services Directory at http://services.findhelp.ca/ovss/ or contact the Rape Coalition of Ontario at https://sexualassaultsupport.ca/.”