A Muskoka Community Foundation donor is matching donations to Irwin Memorial Public School’s Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.

Every dollar donated before the end of September will be doubled, to a max of $4,500. According to the foundation, the program provides a safe place at the Dwight school where students can go for help, as well as academic, emotional, and nutritional support.

“The SKC Clubhouse in Dwight is our longest running program, to see this kind of support from the community is amazing”, says Canadian singer Shania Twain, who founded the program. “This donation will provide so much for the kids at Irwin, I hope that with the help of the community we can meet and surpass the challenge of doubling the $4,500.”

To make a matched donation, visit the initiative’s website.