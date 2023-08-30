Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsDonations to Irwin Memorial’s support program matched until end of September  
FeaturedNews

Donations to Irwin Memorial’s support program matched until end of September  

By Martin Halek
(Supplied by Muskoka Community Foundation)

A Muskoka Community Foundation donor is matching donations to Irwin Memorial Public School’s Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. 

Every dollar donated before the end of September will be doubled, to a max of $4,500. According to the foundation, the program provides a safe place at the Dwight school where students can go for help, as well as academic, emotional, and nutritional support. 

“The SKC Clubhouse in Dwight is our longest running program, to see this kind of support from the community is amazing”, says Canadian singer Shania Twain, who founded the program. “This donation will provide so much for the kids at Irwin, I hope that with the help of the community we can meet and surpass the challenge of doubling the $4,500.” 

To make a matched donation, visit the initiative’s website. 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News