McPherson-Andrews Contracting Ltd. will spend the next month doing rehabilitation work on the Trethewey’s Falls Bridge in Bracebridge.

The work starts on Wednesday.

The bridge, which goes over the south branch of the Muskoka River, will be closed to vehicles for three weeks starting on Sept. 7., however, emergency services and pedestrians will still be allowed.

According to officials with the Town of Bracebridge, following the flooding in the spring of 2019, consulting engineers D.M. Will Associates Ltd. inspected the bridge in the summer of 2020. They found some elements of the bridge needed to be replaced to keep it in a good state of repair and protect it from future flood damage.

D.M. Wills was also responsible for designing the bridge improvements.

Similar to Trethewey’s, the Peterson Bridge, which passes over the Black River, had rehabilitation work finished on Aug. 25, 2023.

According to the town’s 2023 budget, both projects were partially funded through the town’s reserve and thanks to money from Ontario’s Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance grant.

The Trethewey’s was projected to cost $513,270, while the Peterson project was estimated to cost $490,870.